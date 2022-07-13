Deaths published Thursday, July 14, 2022

TULSA
Jennings, Kenneth W., 90, funeral director and embalmer, died Monday, July 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Jones, Joshua Murl, 37, Generations 3 Electric Co. electrician, died Saturday, June 25. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Silo Event Center. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Young, Emma Leah, 84, educator, died Tuesday, July 12. Graveside service10 a.m. Friday, Tahlequah City Cemetery gazebo. Reed-Culver, Tahlequah.
Claremore
Jordan, Fred, 89, died Sunday, July 10. Visitation 9-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Heights Baptist Church, and burial 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Sand Springs
Costabile, Jody, 71, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Tuesday, July 12. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Harris, Everett Lee, Jr., 83, Church of God of Prophecy minister,, died Tuesday, July 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Welling
Garrett, Joe, 88, private investigator and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
