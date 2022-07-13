 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, July 14, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Jennings, Kenneth W., 90, funeral director and embalmer, died Monday, July 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Jones, Joshua Murl, 37, Generations 3 Electric Co. electrician, died Saturday, June 25. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Silo Event Center. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Young, Emma Leah, 84, educator, died Tuesday, July 12. Graveside service10 a.m.  Friday, Tahlequah City Cemetery gazebo. Reed-Culver, Tahlequah.

Claremore

Jordan, Fred, 89, died Sunday, July 10.  Visitation 9-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Heights Baptist Church, and burial 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. DeLozier, Chelsea.

Sand Springs

Costabile, Jody, 71, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Tuesday, July 12. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Harris, Everett Lee, Jr., 83, Church of God of Prophecy minister,, died Tuesday, July 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Welling

Garrett, Joe, 88, private investigator and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person's name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information.

