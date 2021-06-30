Deaths published Thursday, July 1, 2021

TULSA
Arnett, Elda Mae, 92, Tulsa Blossom Shoppe owner, died Thursday, June 24. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Boothe, Norma Sue, 88, retired Benham Engineering secretary, died Saturday, June 26. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Setser, Dorothy, 94, retired teacher, died Saturday, June 26. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
DeLozier, Terry Lee, 75, paper products company sales executive, died Monday, June 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Goddard, Veronica, 57, registered nurse, died Saturday, June 26. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.