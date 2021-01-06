 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
TULSA

Blocker, Gary Leon, 85, accountant and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Davis, Don Terry, 75, medical assistant, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Monica Catholic Church.

Hannah, Tommy Lee, 89, retired Air Force technical sergeant, died Monday, Jan. 4. Viewing 1 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, both at St. Antony Orthodox Christian Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Hern, Larry Dee, 71, veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Hurst, Stephen Douglas “Steve,” 79, medical equipment salesman, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Klein, Stanton B. “Stan,” 83, Dee’s Uniforms owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Monkres, Myrna J., 84, The Terry Co. co-owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Morales, Marta Torres, 60, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Rosary 5 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt's.

Ramierz, Maria Concepcion, 77, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt's.

Steele, Roselle, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Stites, Steven Wayne, 61, truck driver, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Vanderford, Maurice “MC” “Vandy,” 101, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Private family service webcast at 10 a.m. Thursday at moorefuneral.com. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Hendricks, Donald, 70, aircraft bonder, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Prewitt, (Earnie) Earnest, 83, truck driver, died Monday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Owasso

Stiles, Claude Edward, 90, retired American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Visitation 10 a.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Wedemeyer, Lynn Edward, 72, retired American Airlines computer programmer, died Friday, Jan. 1. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Hanna, Robert Donald, 90, telephone sales representative and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 2. No services planned. Green Hill.

Witham, Luther “Bud,” 76, glass plant worker and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home. 

