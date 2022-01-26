Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

TULSA
Aytes, Rita M., 81, bookkeeper and receptionist, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Chaino-Ahkeahbo, Tommy, 81, Tulsa World printer, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Clark, Ethel, 98, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Dalton, Andrew “Tom,” 85, attorney, died Sunday, Jan. 23. No services planned. Cremation Society.
Farrell, Jim, 77, Jim’s Lawn Service owner, died Monday, Jan. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.
Frye, Jacqueline L. “Jackie,” 88, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Jackson, Kevin Jerome, 56, teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Open Arms Fellowship Church.
Johnson, Hannah, 59, home health aid, died Sunday Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Lakey, Gerald “Jerry,” 70, Ford Glass Plant electrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Rieder, Angela Diane, 42, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Stotts, Wanda, 90, teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.
Yeazel, Ken, 76, retired engineer, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Highland Park Christian Church. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Clem, Debra, 63, retired from World Fuel Services, died Friday, Jan. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, New Beginnings Church. Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford.
Broken Arrow
Chambers, Charlie A., 78, contractor and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Claremore
Blum, Steven, 64, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Benjamin Funeral Service Chapel, Nowata, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Nowata.
Glenpool
Perry, Gerald, 51, Sam Perry & Son Painting co-owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Schaudt's.
Jenks
Eason, Hershal Downey, 81, retired Air Force chief master sergeant, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Faith Church, Glenpool.
Mannford
Norwood, Mellissa, 43, Integrity Corp. medical assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Church of Christ. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Hess, Jerry Glenn, 53, American Airlines aviation maintenance technician, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Transport Workers Union Hall, Tulsa. Mowery.
Robertson, Betty Lou, 84, child care provider, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Stigler
Risenhoover, Marvin, 78, died Monday, Jan. 24. Viewings 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Terlton
Hill, Norman, 59, Platinum Mechanical senior project manager, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Church of Christ, Cleveland.
