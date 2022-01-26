 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Aytes, Rita M., 81, bookkeeper and receptionist, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Chaino-Ahkeahbo, Tommy, 81, Tulsa World printer, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.

Clark, Ethel, 98, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Dalton, Andrew “Tom,” 85, attorney, died Sunday, Jan. 23. No services planned. Cremation Society.

Farrell, Jim, 77, Jim’s Lawn Service owner, died Monday, Jan. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.

Frye, Jacqueline L. “Jackie,” 88, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Jackson, Kevin Jerome, 56, teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Open Arms Fellowship Church.

Johnson, Hannah, 59, home health aid, died Sunday Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Lakey, Gerald “Jerry,” 70, Ford Glass Plant electrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Rieder, Angela Diane, 42, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Stotts, Wanda, 90, teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.

Yeazel, Ken, 76, retired engineer, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Highland Park Christian Church. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Clem, Debra, 63, retired from World Fuel Services, died Friday, Jan. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, New Beginnings Church. Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford.

Broken Arrow

Chambers, Charlie A., 78, contractor and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Claremore

Blum, Steven, 64, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Benjamin Funeral Service Chapel, Nowata, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Nowata.

Glenpool

Perry, Gerald, 51, Sam Perry & Son Painting co-owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Schaudt's.

Jenks

Eason, Hershal Downey, 81, retired Air Force chief master sergeant, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Faith Church, Glenpool.

Mannford

Norwood, Mellissa, 43, Integrity Corp. medical assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Church of Christ. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Hess, Jerry Glenn, 53, American Airlines aviation maintenance technician, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Transport Workers Union Hall, Tulsa. Mowery.

Robertson, Betty Lou, 84, child care provider, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Stigler

Risenhoover, Marvin, 78, died Monday, Jan. 24. Viewings 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

Terlton

Hill, Norman, 59, Platinum Mechanical senior project manager, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Church of Christ, Cleveland.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert