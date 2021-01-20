 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Aptak, Mervin D., 91, real estate agent, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Crowell, Emma Jean, 95, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Jegathesan, Subramania, 82, physician, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Stewart, Lloyd, 89, E&L Trucking owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service noon Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Collinsville

Anderson, Robert Wayne, 88, retired electrician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene.

Coweta

Hill, Harley “Wesley” Jr., 83, retired machinist and retired Army National Guard sergeant, died Monday, Jan. 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.

Kelleyville

Holcomb, Burnell, 91, retired auto mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Sand Springs

Armstrong, Charles, 94, retired Rockwell International supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18, in Jasper, Texas. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Old Path Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Tucker, Jack Eugene, 89, Central Oklahoma Freight Lines former president and owner, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Canyon Crossing. Serenity, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Worthington, Patricia Regina, 65, title clerk, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, both at Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News