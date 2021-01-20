Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

TULSA
Aptak, Mervin D., 91, real estate agent, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Crowell, Emma Jean, 95, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Jegathesan, Subramania, 82, physician, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Stewart, Lloyd, 89, E&L Trucking owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service noon Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Collinsville
Anderson, Robert Wayne, 88, retired electrician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene.
Coweta
Hill, Harley “Wesley” Jr., 83, retired machinist and retired Army National Guard sergeant, died Monday, Jan. 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.
Kelleyville
Holcomb, Burnell, 91, retired auto mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Armstrong, Charles, 94, retired Rockwell International supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18, in Jasper, Texas. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Old Path Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Tucker, Jack Eugene, 89, Central Oklahoma Freight Lines former president and owner, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Canyon Crossing. Serenity, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Worthington, Patricia Regina, 65, title clerk, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, both at Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.