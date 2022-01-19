Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

TULSA
Cantrell, Barbara (Conkwright), 67, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Carlton, Don Henry, 89, business owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Private services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Gwartney, Arnold, 86, retired, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Judd, Paul E., 91, lumberyard foreman, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kerr, Donald Jr., 75, Cheapo Depo of Oklahoma owner, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Southern Hills Baptist Church, and burial 3 p.m. Friday, Carney Cemetery, Carney. Moore's Southlawn.
Mayfield, Jerry Jeff, 92, aerospace industry design engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Motes, Connie Jane, 57, human resources secretary, died Monday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Pryor, Winnifred (O’Hern), 99, retired U.S. government bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitations 3-5 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Oak Grove Cemetery, Union.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hill, Danny, 45, NDT technician, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Zenz, Nicholas W., 93, electrician and retired from the Navy, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Cleveland, Okla.
Youtsey, Vernon “Leo,” 66, welder, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
