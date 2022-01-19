 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

TULSA

Cantrell, Barbara (Conkwright), 67, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Carlton, Don Henry, 89, business owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Private services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Gwartney, Arnold, 86, retired, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Judd, Paul E., 91, lumberyard foreman, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Kerr, Donald Jr., 75, Cheapo Depo of Oklahoma owner, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Southern Hills Baptist Church, and burial 3 p.m. Friday, Carney Cemetery, Carney. Moore's Southlawn.

Mayfield, Jerry Jeff, 92, aerospace industry design engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Motes, Connie Jane, 57, human resources secretary, died Monday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Pryor, Winnifred (O’Hern), 99, retired U.S. government bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitations 3-5 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Oak Grove Cemetery, Union.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hill, Danny, 45, NDT technician, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Zenz, Nicholas W., 93, electrician and retired from the Navy, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Youtsey, Vernon “Leo,” 66, welder, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

