Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

TULSA
Billingsley, Melba Faye, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, 29th & Yale Church of Christ. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Blocker, Gary Leon, 85, accountant and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Graveside memorial service 2:30 p.m. Monday, St. Gregory’s Catholic Cemetery, Marysville, Kan. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dillon, Vernal, 95, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Durham-Jetton, Ruth Roof, 90, Williams Pipeline Co. accountant, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Fillmore, Carolyn, 85, University of Oklahoma Medical School resident student affairs specialist, died Monday, Jan. 11. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Grewe, Yvonne M., 84, Youth Services counselor and director, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Hien, Jennie, 80, secretary, died Monday, Jan. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Rice Funeral Home, Claremore.
Johnson, Lou Ann, 79, florist, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Martinez Leandro, Enedina, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Viewing 9-10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Monroe, Michael, 79, Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agent, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Stites, Steven Wayne, 61, truck driver, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Viddaurri, Zelma RoseAnna, 67, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
McCoy-McGinnis, Ruth Pearl, 93, retired Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Broken Arrow Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Yager, Frances, 87, Oral Roberts University administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Byers, Jim, 88, pipeline heavy-equipment operator, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Garrett, James “Doc,” 85, purchasing agent, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Hanson, Jonnie, 88, retired Gilcrease Junior High School office manager, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Jamett, Hellen, 88, retired retail saleswoman, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
Tilley, Kim Lee “Clois,” 81, retired Tilley’s Grocery Store owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Skiatook
Myers, Robert Haden, 20, R&V Trucking heavy-equipment operator, died Sunday Jan. 10. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God.
