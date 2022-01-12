 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Ainsworth, William G. Jr., 93, Amoco division order analyst and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Jan. 10, in Granite Falls, N.C. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Boshuizen, Johanna, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Christenson, Michael Thomas, 80, died Monday, Jan. 10. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Deckard, Tom Carl “TD,” 76, retired truck driver, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Oakhurst Baptist Church.

Hargis, Grace Viola, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Fellowship Bible Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Lewis, Richard T., 83, Best Choice Guttering Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Martin, Kelvin, 66, computer technician, died Monday, Jan. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

McWilliams, Michael R., 85, Material Control and Cotterman Cos. entrepreneur, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Taylor, Jo, 54, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office court clerk, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. 

Thompson, J.D., 101, retired Thompson Heat & Air Service Co. owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Glenpool

Sproul, Kenneth, 95, city of Tulsa employee and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Wamego, Janette “Jan,” 63, planner, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitations 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Owasso

Bass, Teresa Jo, 62, Oklahoma State University Behavioral Health patient services representative, died Monday, Jan. 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Miller, Jo Ann, 73, service industry worker, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert