Deaths published Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

TULSA
Ainsworth, William G. Jr., 93, Amoco division order analyst and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Jan. 10, in Granite Falls, N.C. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Boshuizen, Johanna, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Christenson, Michael Thomas, 80, died Monday, Jan. 10. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Deckard, Tom Carl “TD,” 76, retired truck driver, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Oakhurst Baptist Church.
Hargis, Grace Viola, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Fellowship Bible Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Lewis, Richard T., 83, Best Choice Guttering Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Martin, Kelvin, 66, computer technician, died Monday, Jan. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
McWilliams, Michael R., 85, Material Control and Cotterman Cos. entrepreneur, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Taylor, Jo, 54, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office court clerk, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Thompson, J.D., 101, retired Thompson Heat & Air Service Co. owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Glenpool
Sproul, Kenneth, 95, city of Tulsa employee and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wamego, Janette “Jan,” 63, planner, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitations 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Owasso
Bass, Teresa Jo, 62, Oklahoma State University Behavioral Health patient services representative, died Monday, Jan. 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Miller, Jo Ann, 73, service industry worker, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.
