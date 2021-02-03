Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

TULSA
Crawford Welch, Mary Carolyn, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, New Haven United Methodist Church and livestream.com/newhaventulsa.
Davis, Eric, 50, Raymond James private investor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hathaway, Thomas Harlow, 81, security system sales, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Rios, German E., 66, legal and medical mediator and interpreter, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rutherford, Jimmy A., 85, retired mechanical engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rutherford residence. Private services. Johnson, Sperry.
Spanich, Stephen L., 73, pastor, educator and retired from the Army, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jones, Iva Mae, 85, former Broken Arrow Tastee Treat co-owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.
Checotah
Butenschoen, Joe, 98, Veterans Affairs adjudicator and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, St.Paul Catholic Church, Eufaula.
Collinsville
Tillery, Earl D., 82, Local TWU 514 member and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Williams, Buford, 93, Battlecreek Land Development developer, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Freedom Church.
Jenks
Stevens, Patricia Ann, 83, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Peggs Community Church. Hart, Tahlequah.
Jennings
Alexander, Marvin C. Jr., 87, Ford Glass Plant supervisor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Hallett.
Mannford
Brandly, David “Jimmy,” 26, Facebook production engineer, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Mannford Funeral Home.
