 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Crawford Welch, Mary Carolyn, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, New Haven United Methodist Church and livestream.com/newhaventulsa.

Davis, Eric, 50, Raymond James private investor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Hathaway, Thomas Harlow, 81, security system sales, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Rios, German E., 66, legal and medical mediator and interpreter, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Rutherford, Jimmy A., 85, retired mechanical engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rutherford residence. Private services. Johnson, Sperry.

Spanich, Stephen L., 73, pastor, educator and retired from the Army, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Jones, Iva Mae, 85, former Broken Arrow Tastee Treat co-owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.

Checotah

Butenschoen, Joe, 98, Veterans Affairs adjudicator and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, St.Paul Catholic Church, Eufaula.

Collinsville

Tillery, Earl D., 82, Local TWU 514 member and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Williams, Buford, 93, Battlecreek Land Development developer, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Freedom Church. 

Jenks

Stevens, Patricia Ann, 83, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Peggs Community Church. Hart, Tahlequah.

Jennings

Alexander, Marvin C. Jr., 87, Ford Glass Plant supervisor, died Monday, Feb. 1. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Hallett. 

Mannford

Brandly, David “Jimmy,” 26, Facebook production engineer, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Mannford Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News