Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

TULSA
Blackburn, James “Bill,” 72, general contractor and business owner, Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Burns, Robert “Bob,” 75, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, South Tulsa Baptist Church.
Castleberry, Katie Anayah, 27, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Diffee, Ronnie D. “Ron,” 69, SBM Engineering electrical engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Mannford. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Mangeris, Peter, 71, field service engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Rambo, Elaine, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Williams, Moses, 90, pastor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Unity Faith Church, Greenville, Miss. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Taylor, Ed, 76, retired Oklahoma Natural Gas and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Baptist Church. McClendon-Winters.
Bixby
Churchill, Ronald, 73, restaurant owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, The Lazy Fisherman. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Dahl, Robert, 73, electrical contractor and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Cleveland, Okla.
Williams, Donald, 87, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Okmulgee
Arterbury, Alvin, 91, OSU-IT instructor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church.
Owasso
Cox, Larry, 83, retired mortgage banker, died Friday, Jan. 28. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Church 3434, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Hulsey, Harlan G., 57, Autoglass Unlimited owner, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Trimble, Randall, 74, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
