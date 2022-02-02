 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

TULSA

Blackburn, James “Bill,” 72, general contractor and business owner, Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Burns, Robert “Bob,” 75, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, South Tulsa Baptist Church.

Castleberry, Katie Anayah, 27, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Diffee, Ronnie D. “Ron,” 69, SBM Engineering electrical engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Mannford. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Mangeris, Peter, 71, field service engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Rambo, Elaine, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Williams, Moses, 90, pastor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Unity Faith Church, Greenville, Miss. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Taylor, Ed, 76, retired Oklahoma Natural Gas and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Baptist Church. McClendon-Winters.

Bixby

Churchill, Ronald, 73, restaurant owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, The Lazy Fisherman. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Dahl, Robert, 73, electrical contractor and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Williams, Donald, 87, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Okmulgee

Arterbury, Alvin, 91, OSU-IT instructor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church.

Owasso

Cox, Larry, 83, retired mortgage banker, died Friday, Jan. 28. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Church 3434, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Hulsey, Harlan G., 57, Autoglass Unlimited owner, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Trimble, Randall, 74, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

