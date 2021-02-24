Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

TULSA
Crain, Orin L. “Bud” Jr., 92, upholsterer and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Viewings noon-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, all at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Church of Christ.
SanMiguel, Nancy, 76, retired Union Public Schools educator, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Texas. Service 10 a.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
West, Alfred Brooks, 55, truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Sapulpa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
McAnally, Nell, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Cleveland, Okla.
Sissom, Walter, 81, retired city of Sand Springs employee, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Westport Baptist Church.
Sperry
Kelley, Gary Everett, 45, contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
