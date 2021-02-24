 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021
TULSA

Crain, Orin L. “Bud” Jr., 92, upholsterer and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Viewings noon-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, all at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Church of Christ.

SanMiguel, Nancy, 76, retired Union Public Schools educator, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Texas. Service 10 a.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

West, Alfred Brooks, 55, truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Sapulpa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

McAnally, Nell, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Cleveland, Okla.

Sissom, Walter, 81, retired city of Sand Springs employee, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Westport Baptist Church.

Sperry

Kelley, Gary Everett, 45, contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

