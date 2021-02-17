 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

TULSA

Conner, Isabella “Belle,” 97, retired Boeing secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Hathaway, Thomas Harlow, 81, security system salesman, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Jenkins, Linda Sue Naifeh, 69, Summit Club hostess, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Nichols, Justin Regan, 40, entrepreneur, died Friday, Feb. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Pickens, John Michael, 71, financial analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Sherl, Carol Ann, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Church of Christ.

Williams, James “Jim,” 87, former Yale Bowl proprietor, attorney and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 1 p.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Arnold, Phil B., 86, retired FlightSafety logistics manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Olendorff, John, 73, Public Service Company of Oklahoma systems analyst and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Yang, Song, 105, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Hominy

Gross, Wallace “James,” 79, Bearwood Concepts painter, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Good Springs Cemetery, Talihina.

Mannford

Adair, Gerald Lee “Jerry,” 81, retired petroleum engineer, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Solace Church, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

McKaughan, Jimmy Arthur “Jim,” 80, retired Lee C. Moore Drilling Co. engineer, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Coweta. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Private family services.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

