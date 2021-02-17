Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

TULSA
Conner, Isabella “Belle,” 97, retired Boeing secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Hathaway, Thomas Harlow, 81, security system salesman, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jenkins, Linda Sue Naifeh, 69, Summit Club hostess, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Nichols, Justin Regan, 40, entrepreneur, died Friday, Feb. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Pickens, John Michael, 71, financial analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sherl, Carol Ann, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Church of Christ.
Williams, James “Jim,” 87, former Yale Bowl proprietor, attorney and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 1 p.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Arnold, Phil B., 86, retired FlightSafety logistics manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Olendorff, John, 73, Public Service Company of Oklahoma systems analyst and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Yang, Song, 105, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hominy
Gross, Wallace “James,” 79, Bearwood Concepts painter, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Good Springs Cemetery, Talihina.
Mannford
Adair, Gerald Lee “Jerry,” 81, retired petroleum engineer, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Solace Church, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
McKaughan, Jimmy Arthur “Jim,” 80, retired Lee C. Moore Drilling Co. engineer, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Coweta. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Private family services.
