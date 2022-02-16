Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

TULSA
Campbell, Tiffany Arend, 53, domestic and family attorney, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Franklin, Charles Lorun III, 74, oil and gas quality-control inspector, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Ninde Brookside.
Harrison, Jimmy Lee, 89, El Paso Natural Gas Co. tax agent and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Silkwood, Scott Alan, 58, food industry consultant, died Monday, Feb. 14. No services planned. Ninde / Mosaic.
Smith, Abraham Russell, 42, vice president of operations, died Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home. No services planned.
Stacey, Eloise, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Wilson, Sharon, 78, retired Aetna Insurance supervisor, died Monday, Feb. 14. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Heritage United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Whisman, David Robert, 88, farmer and rancher, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Feb. 12. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Christian Church. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.
Broken Arrow
Collins, J.D., 81, Boeing aircraft quality-assurance worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
McClure, Marie Idell, 64, babysitter, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Catoosa
Harrison, Verna Jean, 74, cryogenics worker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Service, Tulsa; service 10 a.m. Friday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Pryor Cemetery, Stuart.
Coweta
Renshaw, Shirley Kay, 80, retired house cleaner, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Coweta Assembly.
Glenpool
Cossey, Jeffrey, 54, information technologist and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Grove
Farris, William “Bill,” 69, former Yuba Heat Transfer employee and self-employed business consultant, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Hominy
Carter, Dylon, 27, died Friday, Feb. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 11 a.m. Friday, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland.
Couffer, Christopher, 56, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Pawhuska City Cemetery, Pawhuska. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
