Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

TULSA
Matetich Chandler, AnnaJo, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Moore, F. “Myrtle,” 87, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Tabor, June M., 65, cosmetologist and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Allen, Cody, 27, Oklahoma State University student, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jenks
Pepin, Roberta Marlene, 78, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Church 3434, Tulsa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mannford
Dilday, Jerry Wayne, 60, carpenter, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home, Sand Springs.
