Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
TULSA

Carpenter, Helen, 94, Amoco Oil and Gas executive secretary, died Monday, Feb. 7. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Forsythe, Maureen A., 75, retired speech pathologist, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Griffith, Dorothy Louise, 84, retired educator, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Stanleys.

Horton, Laura Ruth, 96, hairdresser, died Monday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Belview Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Paton, Kathleen Linda, 72, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Peugh, Tim, 54, Hillcrest Medical Center employee, died Monday, Feb. 7. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Proctor, Frank, 74, pharmacist and Army veteran, died Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Shook, Robert “Bobby,” 54, All American forklift deliverer, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Woody, Glenda, 79, oil and gas lease manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Sturgeon, Nita, 88, Eye Care Center receptionist, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Owasso

Jones, Perry Dal, 77, automotive care business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Friendship Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Smith, Linda, 73, insurance associate, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Clark, Johnny B., 82, banker and Air Force veteran, died Monday Jan. 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sapulpa First Baptist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

