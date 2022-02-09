Deaths published Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

TULSA
Carpenter, Helen, 94, Amoco Oil and Gas executive secretary, died Monday, Feb. 7. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Forsythe, Maureen A., 75, retired speech pathologist, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Griffith, Dorothy Louise, 84, retired educator, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Stanleys.
Horton, Laura Ruth, 96, hairdresser, died Monday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Belview Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Paton, Kathleen Linda, 72, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Peugh, Tim, 54, Hillcrest Medical Center employee, died Monday, Feb. 7. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Proctor, Frank, 74, pharmacist and Army veteran, died Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Shook, Robert “Bobby,” 54, All American forklift deliverer, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Woody, Glenda, 79, oil and gas lease manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sturgeon, Nita, 88, Eye Care Center receptionist, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Owasso
Jones, Perry Dal, 77, automotive care business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Friendship Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Smith, Linda, 73, insurance associate, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Clark, Johnny B., 82, banker and Air Force veteran, died Monday Jan. 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sapulpa First Baptist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
