Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
TULSA

Burke Kerr, Caroline, 81, business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Dawson, Barbara, 84, retired occupational nurse, Avis, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Guest book available Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Hornak, Raymond J., 60. Hornak Electrical Sales vice president of sales, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Rosary 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of St. Mary.

Johnston, Marion, 98, retired U.S. postal carrier and Air Force major, died Sunday, Dec. 5. Viewing noon-7 .m. Thursday, Poteet Funeral Home Chapel, Pawnee, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Pawnee First United Methodist Church.

McHenry, Doug, 64, optical technician, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Family to meet at Moore's Southlawn Chapel 4 p.m. Thursday to follow hearse to Haikey Chapel United Methodist Church, where Native American visitation will be held. Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Haikey Chapel.

Mung, Kap, 40, assembler, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon and service noon Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. 

Standridge, Shirley J., 93. Oklahoma Natural Gas employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bailey, John R., 65, sewing machine technician, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Blair, Morgan Lee, 93. retired truck driver, died Monday, Dec. 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.

King, Jackie, 84, accountant & author, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Hominy

Horton, Janis, 70, Horton Tool co-owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

