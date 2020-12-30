 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Beale, Michael S., 57, Southern Hills Country Club caddie, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Helker, Reba, 81, retired Tulsa Public Schools administrative assistant, died Monday, Dec. 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Miller, Hazel, 98, medical technician, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Peck, Nanette N., 81, state of Oklahoma child welfare worker, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Pruitt, Marshall Quinn, 72, retired aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa.

Smith, Hilda D., 92, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Stevenson, George William, 78, college professor, church music director and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Todd, Shari Lynn, 59, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Graveside service was held Tuesday, Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery, Nowata. Benjamin, Nowata.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Harrell, Jim, 79, retired chemical manufacturing company vice president and Air National Guard veteran, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Naples, Fla. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

West, Sheri, 57, United Airlines customer service representative, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Viewing noon-2 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Herring, Emily, 93, former Hissom Memorial Center employee, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.

Nelson, Raud, 55, electrician, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Terlton Cemetery, Terlton. Chapman-Black.

Owasso

Prines, Michael William, 69, retired Border Patrol officer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services were held Sunday. Poteet, Pawnee. 

Sapulpa

Fant, Mary, 75, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Mary, Tulsa. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News