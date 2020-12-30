Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

TULSA
Beale, Michael S., 57, Southern Hills Country Club caddie, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Helker, Reba, 81, retired Tulsa Public Schools administrative assistant, died Monday, Dec. 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Miller, Hazel, 98, medical technician, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Peck, Nanette N., 81, state of Oklahoma child welfare worker, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Pruitt, Marshall Quinn, 72, retired aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa.
Smith, Hilda D., 92, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Stevenson, George William, 78, college professor, church music director and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Todd, Shari Lynn, 59, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Graveside service was held Tuesday, Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery, Nowata. Benjamin, Nowata.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Harrell, Jim, 79, retired chemical manufacturing company vice president and Air National Guard veteran, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Naples, Fla. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
West, Sheri, 57, United Airlines customer service representative, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Viewing noon-2 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Herring, Emily, 93, former Hissom Memorial Center employee, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.
Nelson, Raud, 55, electrician, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Terlton Cemetery, Terlton. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Prines, Michael William, 69, retired Border Patrol officer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services were held Sunday. Poteet, Pawnee.
Sapulpa
Fant, Mary, 75, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Mary, Tulsa. Schaudt's, Glenpool.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.