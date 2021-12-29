Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

TULSA
Campbell, Mardell L., 93, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lapidus, Bonnie A., 61, died Wednesday, Dec 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McElhaney, Charles Duane “Mac,” 86, accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 8:30 a.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Fiorentine, Andrew Duane, 63, construction manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Woodlake Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Dufford, Donald Jr., 85, Marsh and McLennan Insurance Brokerage accountant and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Elks Lodge. Floral Haven.
Fesler, Jean Francis, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 20. Graveside service was held Dec. 23. Floral Haven.
Owasso
Stone, L.W., 91, cattle-handling equipment salesman, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Miller, William Kenneth, 90, retired from Sun Oil Co. and Army veteran, died Dec. 28. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
