 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Campbell, Mardell L., 93, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lapidus, Bonnie A., 61, died Wednesday, Dec 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

McElhaney, Charles Duane “Mac,” 86, accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 8:30 a.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Fiorentine, Andrew Duane, 63, construction manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Woodlake Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Dufford, Donald Jr., 85, Marsh and McLennan Insurance Brokerage accountant and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Elks Lodge. Floral Haven.

Fesler, Jean Francis, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 20. Graveside service was held Dec. 23. Floral Haven.

Owasso

Stone, L.W., 91, cattle-handling equipment salesman, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Miller, William Kenneth, 90, retired from Sun Oil Co. and Army veteran, died Dec. 28. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert