Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

TULSA

Etzkorn, Patricia Lynn, 67, registered nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 19. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Hill, Albert Jr., 90, Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Service noon Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel.

Maher, Louise, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 19. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Christ the King church. Private interment to follow, Rose Hill Cemetery. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

McCrohan, Emmett, 74, convenience store manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. No Service planned. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Sewell, David C., 79. Sewell & Taylor CPA owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

Spreitzer, Melvin Frank, 82, retired executive CPA, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Viewing 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass noon Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Williams, Ontarion Rydell, 33, died Friday, Dec. 11. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Biglow's All Faiths Chapel, and burial Highland Cemetery, Pawnee. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

McHenry, Cordelia, 60, Saint Francis registered nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Visitation, 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Jenks

Wolff, Walter Jr., 82, retired history teacher and veteran, died Monday, Dec. 21. Family only graveside service will be streamed 10 a.m. Saturday via Bixby Funeral Service Facebook page.

Owasso

Barros, John Wayne, 88, American Airlines crew chief and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Stites, Juanita Katherine (Jones), 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

