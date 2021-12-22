 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

TULSA

Luna, Wanda, 86, housewife, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Rogers, Leona Irene, 73, hotel manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church.

Sullivan, David Earl, 74, BOK financial advisor and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wickliffe, John, 64, truck driver, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bitsouie, Joseph Harold, 48, mail carrier, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hominy

Horton, Samuel, 64, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Stillwater

Simms, Norris Jr., 77, civil engineer, died Monday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Strode Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

