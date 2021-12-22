Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

TULSA
Luna, Wanda, 86, housewife, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Rogers, Leona Irene, 73, hotel manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church.
Sullivan, David Earl, 74, BOK financial advisor and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wickliffe, John, 64, truck driver, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bitsouie, Joseph Harold, 48, mail carrier, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hominy
Horton, Samuel, 64, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Stillwater
Simms, Norris Jr., 77, civil engineer, died Monday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Strode Funeral Home Chapel.
