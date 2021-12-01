Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

TULSA
Chew, Orville Lee, 92, aircraft and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Cooper, Victor L., 93, oil and gas industry petroleum geologist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Hodges, William “Bill,” 87, retired Ridgway reproduction manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Viewing 8 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Highland Park Christian Church.
Hollingsworth, James Lawrence, 80, oil field equipment measurement salesman, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mounds Community Church, Mounds. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Newstrom, James, 60, journeyman plumber, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Brother to Brother Biker Church, Glenpool. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Rogers, Mildred Morrison, 101, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Southern, Betty, 69, caregiver, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Oakhill Cemetery, Mannford. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Stonecipher, Peggy Ann, 86, American Electric and Power human resources professional, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Wofford, Will, 61, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic laboratory director, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Freeth, Doug, 79, retired Fadler Co. food service sales manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation/Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Graveside committal, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.
Solis, Eugenio “Jim,” 62, American Foundering cord maker, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m., both Thursday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa.
Jenks
McGehee, Dorothy, 93, Jenks Public Schools bus driver, died Thursday, Nov. 30. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens-Veteran’s Field of Honor, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Adkins, Kenny, 81, retail liquor store owner, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
