Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
TULSA

Bridgeman, Edgar Jr., 90, minister, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Brumble, Bob D., 83, sales manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Espinosa, S. Claudette, 83, retired C&J Electric bookkeeper, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Kelley, Kenneth Ray, 81, retired Pop Co. Distributing president, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Le, Hoang Viet, 87, retired Catholic priest, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Vigil 6-8 p.m. Thursday, rosary 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, all at St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Searcy, Hubertina Leonarda, 75, retired letter carrier, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church. 

Sharp, Jerry G., 83, retired from Sun Oil Co. and Air Force Reserve veteran, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Buller, Johnny Roy, 90, automotive parts salesman, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Sauer, Elizabeth, 92, registered nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Peters-Stumpff, Skiatook.

Pawhuska

Core, Joan, 91, retired oil industry secretary, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Private family services. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.

Skiatook

Warren, Mary Nell, 89, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sperry

Wilson, Mary Ellen, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Death notices policy

