Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

TULSA

Clark, George W., 96, Tulsair Beechcraft chief financial officer and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Gambrell, Kimberly Michelle, 55, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 13. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.

McIllwain, Robin, 66, Property Solution Homes owner, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Catholic Church.

McMahon, Melody, 63, library director, died Monday, Dec. 13. Graveside service was held Wednesday. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Wightman, Fred N., 75, Central High School science teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Berryhill

Jones, Francis, 86, retired fabricator and maintenance worker, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. 

Broken Arrow

Gibbs, Mary Jo, 76, elementary school teacher, died Monday, Dec. 13. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Benedict.

Harris, Elizabeth, 62, self-employed oil and gas wells manager, died Friday, Dec. 10. Family services. Hayhurst.

Richards, Virgil, 62, draftsman, died Monday, Dec. 13. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nothing's Left Brewery, Tulsa. Floral Haven.

Sand Springs

McCoy, Claude “Wayne,” 80, retired industrial tool salesman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford; service 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Lakeside Baptist Church, Mannford; and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Williams, Sharon Ann, 77, service manager, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church. Dillon.

Sapulpa

Satterfield, Charles “Jake,” 97, Frisco and Burlington Railroad signal maintainer, Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.

