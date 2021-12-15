Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

TULSA
Clark, George W., 96, Tulsair Beechcraft chief financial officer and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Gambrell, Kimberly Michelle, 55, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 13. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.
McIllwain, Robin, 66, Property Solution Homes owner, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Catholic Church.
McMahon, Melody, 63, library director, died Monday, Dec. 13. Graveside service was held Wednesday. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Wightman, Fred N., 75, Central High School science teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Berryhill
Jones, Francis, 86, retired fabricator and maintenance worker, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Broken Arrow
Gibbs, Mary Jo, 76, elementary school teacher, died Monday, Dec. 13. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Benedict.
Harris, Elizabeth, 62, self-employed oil and gas wells manager, died Friday, Dec. 10. Family services. Hayhurst.
Richards, Virgil, 62, draftsman, died Monday, Dec. 13. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nothing's Left Brewery, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Sand Springs
McCoy, Claude “Wayne,” 80, retired industrial tool salesman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford; service 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Lakeside Baptist Church, Mannford; and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Williams, Sharon Ann, 77, service manager, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church. Dillon.
Sapulpa
Satterfield, Charles “Jake,” 97, Frisco and Burlington Railroad signal maintainer, Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.