Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
TULSA

Appleman, Raymond, 90, electrical engineer, died Monday, Nov. 30. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Berg, Elsie Marie, 89, retired nurse's aide, died Monday, Dec. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Faith United Methodist Church.

Flores, Lillian L., 90, Oklahoma Natural Gas human resources and payroll manager, died Monday, Dec. 7. Viewing 9-10:30 a.m. and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Hubbard, Ethel M., 90, real estate agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday with visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church.

Plummer, Floyd, 87, retired insurance agent, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Ryan, Cathy, 71, retired accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Shields, Betty Ann, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Smith, Addison “Fred,” 87, retired Electrical Power Systems electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Stall, Jo H., 89, certified public accountant, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Stayer, Norma Jeane, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Lucente, Stephanie, 53, licensed practical nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Hulbert

Berry, Dennis Earl, 73, mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mounds

Burns, Jimmie C., 82, former OSECO Manufacturing owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and service 4:30 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, with service also webcast at moorefuneral.com.

Oklahoma City

Vanderpool, James “Jim," 75, flooring company owner, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, Okmulgee, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.

Owasso

Blaikie, Bonnie Jo, 89, Safeway meat wrapper, died Monday, Dec. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville.

Greenleaf, David, 85, Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Wells, Coeta Colleen, 86, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

English, Aaron Joseph, 22, nursery trimmer, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Death notices policy

