Deaths published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

TULSA
Appleman, Raymond, 90, electrical engineer, died Monday, Nov. 30. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Berg, Elsie Marie, 89, retired nurse's aide, died Monday, Dec. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Faith United Methodist Church.
Flores, Lillian L., 90, Oklahoma Natural Gas human resources and payroll manager, died Monday, Dec. 7. Viewing 9-10:30 a.m. and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hubbard, Ethel M., 90, real estate agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday with visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Plummer, Floyd, 87, retired insurance agent, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Ryan, Cathy, 71, retired accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Shields, Betty Ann, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Smith, Addison “Fred,” 87, retired Electrical Power Systems electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Stall, Jo H., 89, certified public accountant, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Stayer, Norma Jeane, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Lucente, Stephanie, 53, licensed practical nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Hulbert
Berry, Dennis Earl, 73, mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mounds
Burns, Jimmie C., 82, former OSECO Manufacturing owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and service 4:30 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, with service also webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Oklahoma City
Vanderpool, James “Jim," 75, flooring company owner, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, Okmulgee, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.
Owasso
Blaikie, Bonnie Jo, 89, Safeway meat wrapper, died Monday, Dec. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville.
Greenleaf, David, 85, Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Wells, Coeta Colleen, 86, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
English, Aaron Joseph, 22, nursery trimmer, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.