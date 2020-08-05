TULSA
Goumaz-Layton, Donna Jo, 76, beautician, died Monday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Jefferson, Patsy Louise, 73, entrepreneur, died Thursday, July 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, O’Brien Park Shelter No. 1. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McCloud, Vera Lisle, 93, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private service webcast at 10 a.m. Saturday at moorefuneral.com.
Tackett, Wayne, 83, Oklahoma Natural Gas foreman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8., Memorial Park Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Bevil, Charlotte, 77, pie maker, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Dilldine, Pauline, 91, retail sales representative, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jenks
Anglin, Leonard “Lenny” Jr., 73, retired postal carrier and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 3. Private family services. Hargrove-Marker.
Mannford
Lyons, Regina, 63, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.
Owasso
Phillips, Charlotte Leann (Claxton), 53, Hard Rock Cherokee Casino housekeeper, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Schrepel, Jim Burt Jr., 74, retired City of Faith Hospital X-ray technician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Terlton
Morelock, Clifford Jr., 74, retired Jim Warner Ford mechanic, died Friday, July 31. Celebration of life noon Saturday, Feyodi Creek Park shelter, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.
