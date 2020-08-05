Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Goumaz-Layton, Donna Jo, 76, beautician, died Monday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Jefferson, Patsy Louise, 73, entrepreneur, died Thursday, July 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, O’Brien Park Shelter No. 1. Fitzgerald Ivy.

McCloud, Vera Lisle, 93, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private service webcast at 10 a.m. Saturday at moorefuneral.com.

Tackett, Wayne, 83, Oklahoma Natural Gas foreman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8., Memorial Park Cemetery.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bevil, Charlotte, 77, pie maker, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Dilldine, Pauline, 91, retail sales representative, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Jenks

Anglin, Leonard “Lenny” Jr., 73, retired postal carrier and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 3. Private family services. Hargrove-Marker.

Mannford

Lyons, Regina, 63, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.

Owasso

Phillips, Charlotte Leann (Claxton), 53, Hard Rock Cherokee Casino housekeeper, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.

Sand Springs

Schrepel, Jim Burt Jr., 74, retired City of Faith Hospital X-ray technician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Terlton

Morelock, Clifford Jr., 74, retired Jim Warner Ford mechanic, died Friday, July 31. Celebration of life noon Saturday, Feyodi Creek Park shelter, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.

To plant a tree in memory of died Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments