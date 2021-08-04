 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

TULSA

Franks, Jerry L. Jr., “J.L.,” 56, attorney, died Tuesday, March 9. Memorial service postponed. Ninde Brookside.

Lane, Isabelle A., 91, circuit board maker, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Patterson, Samuel, 52, Goodwill Industries dock worker, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Seetin-Schrader, Betty Lenore, 93, died Saturday, July 31. Service was held Tuesday. Ford-Wulf-Bruns, Coffeyville, Kan.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Peterson, Patsy Ann, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.

Broken Arrow

Drain, Donald Norman, 88, retired grant writer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. 

Mullins, Dan, 83, Wonder Bread production manager, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.

Powers, Fran, 71, elementary school teacher, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Cook, Warren Loy, 82, McDonnell Douglas mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Talala. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Akins, Billy Charles “Bill,” 72, retired Indian Springs DX station owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Edmond

Williams, Margaret Yvonne, 85, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, July 31. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Matthews.

Muskogee

Zachary-Hunter, Donald Joe, 69, died Monday, Aug. 2. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Williamson-Spradlin, Wetumka.

Oologah

Potts, Doris M., 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Oologah Church of Christ.

Sand Springs

Lancaster, Jackie Leroy, 86, wrought iron artist and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home Chapel.

