Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

TULSA
Franks, Jerry L. Jr., “J.L.,” 56, attorney, died Tuesday, March 9. Memorial service postponed. Ninde Brookside.
Lane, Isabelle A., 91, circuit board maker, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Patterson, Samuel, 52, Goodwill Industries dock worker, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Seetin-Schrader, Betty Lenore, 93, died Saturday, July 31. Service was held Tuesday. Ford-Wulf-Bruns, Coffeyville, Kan.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Peterson, Patsy Ann, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Drain, Donald Norman, 88, retired grant writer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mullins, Dan, 83, Wonder Bread production manager, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Powers, Fran, 71, elementary school teacher, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Cook, Warren Loy, 82, McDonnell Douglas mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Talala. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Akins, Billy Charles “Bill,” 72, retired Indian Springs DX station owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Edmond
Williams, Margaret Yvonne, 85, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, July 31. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Matthews.
Muskogee
Zachary-Hunter, Donald Joe, 69, died Monday, Aug. 2. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Williamson-Spradlin, Wetumka.
Oologah
Potts, Doris M., 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Oologah Church of Christ.
Sand Springs
Lancaster, Jackie Leroy, 86, wrought iron artist and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home Chapel.
