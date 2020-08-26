Editor's Note

TULSA

Bozone, Jerry Warren II, 57, service technician, died Tuesday, Aug 25. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Hudson, Roger D., 65, Hudson Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning owner, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Moore, Jimmie, 94, Postal Service worker and veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Myers, Patricia A., 74, Nelson Electric purchasing planner, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Fellowship, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Pisias, Alexandra J., 92, retired Hillcrest Medical Center secretary, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Trisagion prayers 9:30 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Ninde Brookside.

Rinehart, Arthur Fredrick, 76, Rinehart Agency president, died Monday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Clayton, Elmer, 93, retired pipeline fitter and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

Bristow

Ritchie, Darold, 83, retired teacher and coach and Air National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Church of God. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Coweta

Ervin, Gary Leo, 80, retired Ervin Food Market owner, died Saturday, Aug. 22, in Tulsa. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Brown.

Glenpool

Driscoll, Barbara Kay, 69, retired Glenpool Public Schools custodian, died Monday, Aug. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Jenks

Walker, Phillip David, 65, Trident Metals plant supervisor, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Prue

Earnest, Bobby, 81, plumber, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Skiatook

O’Dell, Mildred “Millie,” 79, switchboard operator, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron.

