Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

TULSA
Ancira, Eva, 79, Tulsa Public Schools administrative assistant and interpreter, died Friday, Aug. 20. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Freewill Baptist, Jenks. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Bielefeld, Alvin U., 86, University of Oklahoma English professor and Army veteran. Died Thursday, Aug. 19. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Cotter, Dayna Joan, 54, owner of Debits and Credits, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Vigil 6-9 p.m. Friday, and funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Saint Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Crowell, Dovie Ruth, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Memorial Park Cemetery chapel.
Ellis, Orville, 93, used car salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Fruechting, Donald Gene, 83, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 20. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel, and interment 2 p.m. Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Gonzalez, Martin, 48, call center for Home Depot, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Hull, Stephen, 56, data manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Service noon Monday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Lechetenberg, Todd, 50, telecommunications executive for Masergy, died Friday, Aug. 13. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Morris, Edward M., 94, retired from Amercian Airlines fleet maintenance routing and Marine veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Munson, Lisa Kapura, 47, veterinarian, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Stroud, Stephen Craig, 73, shipping company employee, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Stultz, Charles I., 78. former owner of Cardo’s Cadillac and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Service pending. Ninde Mosaic.
Tunnell, Richard Corbett, 85, insurance agent, died Monday, Aug. 23. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Weed-Means, Marilyn M., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Woody, Crawford “Wayne,” 88, retired attorney and veteran, died Monday, Aug. 23. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Buckner, Gerald Lee, 87, retired Trust Company of Oklahoma vice president and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Phil, Yager, 60, city of Broken Arrow commercial inspector, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, BattleCreek Church-South Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Coffeyville, Kan.
Gowen, Lenora, 98, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.
Mounds
Sample, Alan, 67, diesel mechanic, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, August Triumph Worship Center.
Muskogee
Griggs, Clayton Robert, 56, Muskogee Baptist Association director of missions, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Southeast Baptist Church.
Owasso
Hudson, John Leland “Doc,” 90, physician and veteran, died Friday, Aug. 13. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Central Baptist Church. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Marsey, Teresa F. “Smith,” 70, glass factory worker for Kerr Glass, died Saturday. Private family services. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Riverside.
Sapulpa
Carpenter, William “Bill,” Jr., 73, retired minister, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Life.Church Jenks.
