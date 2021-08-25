 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

TULSA

Ancira, Eva, 79, Tulsa Public Schools administrative assistant and interpreter, died Friday, Aug. 20. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Freewill Baptist, Jenks. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Bielefeld, Alvin U., 86, University of Oklahoma English professor and Army veteran. Died Thursday, Aug. 19. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Cotter, Dayna Joan, 54, owner of Debits and Credits, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Vigil 6-9 p.m. Friday, and funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Saint Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Crowell, Dovie Ruth, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Memorial Park Cemetery chapel.

Ellis, Orville, 93, used car salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Fruechting, Donald Gene, 83, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 20. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel, and interment 2 p.m. Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Gonzalez, Martin, 48, call center for Home Depot, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Hull, Stephen, 56, data manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Service noon Monday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Lechetenberg, Todd, 50, telecommunications executive for Masergy, died Friday, Aug. 13. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Morris, Edward M., 94, retired from Amercian Airlines fleet maintenance routing and Marine veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Munson, Lisa Kapura, 47, veterinarian, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Stroud, Stephen Craig, 73, shipping company employee, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Stultz, Charles I., 78. former owner of Cardo’s Cadillac and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Service pending. Ninde Mosaic.

Tunnell, Richard Corbett, 85, insurance agent, died Monday, Aug. 23. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Weed-Means, Marilyn M., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa. Bixby-South Tulsa.

Woody, Crawford “Wayne,” 88, retired attorney and veteran, died Monday, Aug. 23. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Buckner, Gerald Lee, 87, retired Trust Company of Oklahoma vice president and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.

Phil, Yager, 60, city of Broken Arrow commercial inspector, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, BattleCreek Church-South Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Coffeyville, Kan.

Gowen, Lenora, 98, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.

Mounds

Sample, Alan, 67, diesel mechanic, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, August Triumph Worship Center.

Muskogee

Griggs, Clayton Robert, 56, Muskogee Baptist Association director of missions, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Southeast Baptist Church.

Owasso

Hudson, John Leland “Doc,” 90, physician and veteran, died Friday, Aug. 13. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Central Baptist Church. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Marsey, Teresa F. “Smith,” 70, glass factory worker for Kerr Glass, died Saturday. Private family services. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Riverside.

Sapulpa

Carpenter, William “Bill,” Jr., 73, retired minister, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Life.Church Jenks.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

