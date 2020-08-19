TULSA
Howerton, Martin Paul, 78, heating estimator, died Monday, Aug. 17. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Madalene. Stanleys.
Thompson, Betty Jean, 95, Saint Francis Hospital volunteer, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Aug. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Kelly, Glenda K., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Tulsa.
Savastano, Frank W., 75, retired from Amoco Oil and Savastano’s Pizzeria founder, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Bixby Funeral Service.
Bristow
Webb, Frank Jr., 93, retired Webb’s Grocery owner and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Bristow City Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Ellison, Lisa Gail, 60, receptionist, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Little, Larry, 73, Custom Carriers truck owner and driver, died Monday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Wise, John Robert, 72, Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 17. Service 11 a.m Wednesday, Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa; reception 30 minutes before and after the service; and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Glenpool
Young, Joseph, 66, painter, died Monday, Aug 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Lee, Lula Odell (Yates), 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Kendall, William, 68, truck driver, died Monday, Aug. 17. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Todd, Aaron “Lynn,” 84, mechanic and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
