Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

TULSA
Brenneman, William, 71, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Butler, John Earl, 74, attorney, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Services pending, Moore's Southlawn.
Cox, Michael Ritchey, 66, retail stocker and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 6. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
DeBow, Rick, 77, sheet metal worker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Harless, Susan L., 74, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Service 2 p.m., Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Judd, Martha G., 78, homemaker. Died- Monday, August 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside
Mashburn, Marie, 97, retired secretary, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Randall, Jacqueline G., 93 legal stenographer, died Thursday, April 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Rosewood.
Sager, Charles John, 97, retired stationary engineer and Marines veteran, died Friday, Aug. 13. Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Grace Baptist Church, Sperry. Burial, 2 p.m., Thursday, Highland Cemetery, Pawnee. Poteet, Pawnee.
Vazzo, Joseph R., 98, retired meteorologist for the National Weather Service, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and prayer service 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Heck, Douglas V., 68, pastor, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Grace Community Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Haymes, Donald Joseph, 87, senior tax analyst for Conoco, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Heritage United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Horton, Anita, 93, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dixie Bear Creek Cemetery.
Oklahoma City
Corder, Louise, 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Beamer, Sue, 70, real estate agent, died Monday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Terlton
Stevenson, Steve, 97, Plumbers and Pipefitters No. 430 union member, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Terlton, Oklahoma Cemetery.
