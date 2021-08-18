 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Brenneman, William, 71, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Butler, John Earl, 74, attorney, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Services pending, Moore's Southlawn.

Cox, Michael Ritchey, 66, retail stocker and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 6. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

DeBow, Rick, 77, sheet metal worker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow. 

Harless, Susan L., 74, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Service 2 p.m., Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. 

Judd, Martha G., 78, homemaker. Died- Monday, August 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside

Mashburn, Marie, 97, retired secretary, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Randall, Jacqueline G., 93 legal stenographer, died Thursday, April 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Rosewood.

Sager, Charles John, 97, retired stationary engineer and Marines veteran, died Friday, Aug. 13. Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Grace Baptist Church, Sperry. Burial, 2 p.m., Thursday, Highland Cemetery, Pawnee. Poteet, Pawnee.

Vazzo, Joseph R., 98, retired meteorologist for the National Weather Service, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and prayer service 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Heck, Douglas V., 68, pastor, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Grace Community Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Broken Arrow

Haymes, Donald Joseph, 87, senior tax analyst for Conoco, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Heritage United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa. 

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Horton, Anita, 93, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dixie Bear Creek Cemetery.

Oklahoma City

Corder, Louise, 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. 

Sand Springs

Beamer, Sue, 70, real estate agent, died Monday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma. 

Terlton

Stevenson, Steve, 97, Plumbers and Pipefitters No. 430 union member, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday,  Terlton, Oklahoma Cemetery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News