Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 13, 2021
TULSA

Hodges, Norman H. II, 72, aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Tack, Herbert W., 50, security guard and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Harding, Roxana L., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

McGee, Noal, 83, chemical engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending  Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Lamberson, Larry, 74, GTE engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Jackson, Elery, 81, retired Tulsa firefighter, died Aug. 7. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Rice, Claremore.

Eufaula

Haley, Patricia (Hawkins), 81, teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Free Will Baptist Church. Hunn Black & Merritt.

Jenks

Edlund, Alyssa Rene, 27, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 10-11:45 a.m. Friday and service noon Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Owasso

Menefee, Kenneth Wayne, 88, retired Yellow Freight operations manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Reheared, Robert Howard “Bud,” 95, retired Pepsi-Cola head facility maintenance worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Murray, Alex “A. Dewain,” 79, retired maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service noon Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

