Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 13, 2021

TULSA
Hodges, Norman H. II, 72, aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Tack, Herbert W., 50, security guard and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Harding, Roxana L., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
McGee, Noal, 83, chemical engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Lamberson, Larry, 74, GTE engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Jackson, Elery, 81, retired Tulsa firefighter, died Aug. 7. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Rice, Claremore.
Eufaula
Haley, Patricia (Hawkins), 81, teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Free Will Baptist Church. Hunn Black & Merritt.
Jenks
Edlund, Alyssa Rene, 27, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 10-11:45 a.m. Friday and service noon Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Owasso
Menefee, Kenneth Wayne, 88, retired Yellow Freight operations manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Reheared, Robert Howard “Bud,” 95, retired Pepsi-Cola head facility maintenance worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Murray, Alex “A. Dewain,” 79, retired maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service noon Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.