TULSA
Caplinger-Brewster, Virginia, 87, high school and college teacher, died Tuesday, July 28. Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Oak Hill Cemetery, McAlester. Brumley-Mills, McAlester.
Collins, Joseph Patrick, 93, retired petroleum engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Cathedral.
Crane, Gerry L., 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Loerke, W. “Richard” “Dick,” 87, family physician, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Munsell, Barbara Lee, 75, retired Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus bookstore manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Roberts, Beverly, 90, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Viewing 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Spears, Lucy Jo, 75, dance instructor, died Monday, Aug. 10. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Ziegler, Joyce Flanagan, 92, real estate investor, died Friday, July 31. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Millerd, Deana Marie, 56, high rise apartment complex housekeeper and day care worker, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Haskell
Lopp, Bobby Joe, 76, retired truck driver, died Monday, Aug. 10, in Oklahoma City. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.
Owasso
LaBass, Wanda Sue, 73, died Monday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Ballard, Clarissa Ann (Jacobs), 62, insurance agent, died Monday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Yukon
Story, Michael Dale, 57, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary.
