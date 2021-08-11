Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

TULSA
Burr, Carol Ann, 78, retired Sears sales associate, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, and graveside service, 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Ellis, Rose L., 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Reynolds, Rick, 63, residential construction carpenter, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Friday, God’s Shining Light Church.
Rohlman, Janet Rae, 67, Fellers Warehouse comptroller, died Monday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Sirilo, Marlene Roberta, 87, registered nurse. died Monday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Thompson, Becky Ruth, 76, director of Christian ministries, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Indian United Methodist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lairmore, Judith, 79, retired horse trainer, died Monday, Aug. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
Nelson, Shirley, 73, retired Sunoco hotline operator, died Monday, Aug. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Riverview Baptist Church.
Peckham, Donald, 86, Air National Guard aircraft mechanic, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service Rivercrest Chapel, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Fairview Cemetery, Medford.
Piro, Timothy, 79, retired communications installer, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Bosworth, Judy, 72, registered medical assistant and transcript secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Gobbell, Frank Jr., 82, firefighter and Navy veteran died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Goss, William “Bill” Joe Sr., 91, retired McDonnell-Douglas mechanical aircraft inspector and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 8, Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Spavinaw Strang Cemetery, Spavinaw.
Cleveland, Okla.
Byrom, Raymond, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Simpson, Everett Wayne, 97, Thornburg Oil field worker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Ethel Reece Cemetery, Barnsdall. Mowery, Owasso.
Jenks
Edlund, Alyssa Rene, 27, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Viewing/visitation 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and service noon Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Nowata
Lewis, Donald W., 70, retired truck driver, died Wednesday, July 28. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Serenity, Tulsa.
Skiatook
King, Bill Oliver, 72, foundry supervisor and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, New Covenant Bible Church, Tulsa. Johnson, Sperry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.