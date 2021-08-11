 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Burr, Carol Ann, 78, retired Sears sales associate, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, and graveside service, 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Ellis, Rose L., 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Reynolds, Rick, 63, residential construction carpenter, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Friday, God’s Shining Light Church.

Rohlman, Janet Rae, 67, Fellers Warehouse comptroller, died Monday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Sirilo, Marlene Roberta, 87, registered nurse. died Monday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Thompson, Becky Ruth, 76, director of Christian ministries, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Indian United Methodist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Lairmore, Judith, 79, retired horse trainer, died Monday, Aug. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa.

Nelson, Shirley, 73, retired Sunoco hotline operator, died Monday, Aug. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Riverview Baptist Church.

Peckham, Donald, 86, Air National Guard aircraft mechanic, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service Rivercrest Chapel, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Fairview Cemetery, Medford.

Piro, Timothy, 79, retired communications installer, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Bosworth, Judy, 72, registered medical assistant and transcript secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Gobbell, Frank Jr., 82, firefighter and Navy veteran died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Goss, William “Bill” Joe Sr., 91, retired McDonnell-Douglas mechanical aircraft inspector and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 8, Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Spavinaw Strang Cemetery, Spavinaw.

Cleveland, Okla.

Byrom, Raymond, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Collinsville

Simpson, Everett Wayne, 97, Thornburg Oil field worker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Ethel Reece Cemetery, Barnsdall. Mowery, Owasso.

Jenks

Edlund, Alyssa Rene, 27, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Viewing/visitation 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and service noon Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.

Nowata

Lewis, Donald W., 70, retired truck driver, died Wednesday, July 28. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Serenity, Tulsa.

Skiatook

King, Bill Oliver, 72, foundry supervisor and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, New Covenant Bible Church, Tulsa. Johnson, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News