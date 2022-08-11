 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Tulsa. Bray, Jr., James, 87. Retired Supervisor in IT Unit with Oklahoma Natural Gas. Died Monday, August 8,. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tulsa. Brown, Helen Sue, 83. Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 6. A Funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Catoosa. Monroe, Dannie Lee, 91. Cathodic Protection Inspector. Died Sunday, August 7. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 2:00pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs OK. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs

Broken Arrow. Smithey, Maxine, 92. Retired Sales Associate at JC Penney’s. Died Sunday, August 7. Funeral Service on Friday, 11:00am at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, followed by Graveside Committal at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst

Broken Arrow. Stone, James “Bill”, 87. Minister. Died Sunday, August 7. Visitation: Wednesday from 12-8pm. Private Service: Thursday, August 11. Hayhurst Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Tyler, Milton, 66. Retired Army Veteran/Postal Worker. Died Saturday, August 6. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 1:00p.m.-5:00p.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, 2103 E. 3rd St., Tulsa, OK 74104. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at Minister’s Institute, Eudora, AR. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

Collinsville. Jenkins, Ronald Gene, 80. Sheet Metal Worker, Local Union 270. Died Saturday, August 6. Celebration of Life, 12:30 pm, Tuesday, August 16th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Glenpool. McCall, Norma Jean, 78. Glenpool Public School System Administration. Died Monday, August 8. Visitation 5pm-8pm Friday; Funeral Service 10am Saturday, both at Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service. Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service, formerly Sand Springs.

Wright, Ed, 78. Auto Computer Programmer. Died Tuesday, August 9. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at First Baptist Church in Hartshorne, OK. Brumley-Mills Funeral Home

Sand Springs. Varnell, Robert, 67. Died Saturday, August 6. Service will be held 10:30 am Friday August 12, 2022, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

Springfield. McDonald, Gary Lee, 59. Construction Worker. Died Monday, July 11. Memorial Service at Reed Culver Funeral Home in Tahlequah, OK at 1:00 pm on Friday. Interment to follow at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Reed Culver Funeral Home

Jennings. Wright, James, 84. Retired Pastor Jennings Assembly of God Church. Died Sunday, August 7. Visitation will be Thursday, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the First Assembly of God Church in Jennings. Service will be 10:00 am Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church in Jennings. ChapmanBlack Funeral Home

Owasso. Rumley, Johnny “John” Ray, 81. Retired Prime Inc. Claims Supervisor and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Monday, August 8. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, at Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Friday, at Owasso Church of Christ. Mowery

Cleveland. Smith, Rita , 80. Died Friday, August 5. Visitation will be 10:00am-7:00pm Thursday, at ChapmanBlack Funeral Home in Cleveland. Service will be held 2:00pm Friday, at the Church of the Nazarene in Cleveland. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

Coweta. Green, Loretta Ann, 89. retired Hide Away Bar owner. Died Monday, August 8. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

