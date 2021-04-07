 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, April 8, 2021
TULSA

Clark, James R., 72, small-business entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Dove, Albert “Al,” 103, retired American Airlines painter and carpenter, died Monday, April 5. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Stebbbins, Charles B., 91, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Sullivan, Robert Eugene “Bob,” 83, retired Met Life chief engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 20. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Thorp Hines, Tamara Jane, 62, veterans health medical support assistant, died Saturday, March 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home, Muskogee.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Burns, Maurice, 69, information technology manager, died Monday, April 5. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Riverview Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Essary Martin, Sharon, 61, real estate property manager, died Sunday, April 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Elk Creek Cemetery, West Plains, Mo. Hayhurst.

Pense, Wayne, 73, Church of God of Prophecy Heartland America regional overseer, died Wednesday, April 7. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.

Stillwater

Ward, Phillip Jr., 94, educator, died Thursday, April 1. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

