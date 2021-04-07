Deaths published Thursday, April 8, 2021

TULSA
Clark, James R., 72, small-business entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dove, Albert “Al,” 103, retired American Airlines painter and carpenter, died Monday, April 5. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Stebbbins, Charles B., 91, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sullivan, Robert Eugene “Bob,” 83, retired Met Life chief engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 20. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Thorp Hines, Tamara Jane, 62, veterans health medical support assistant, died Saturday, March 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home, Muskogee.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Burns, Maurice, 69, information technology manager, died Monday, April 5. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Riverview Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Essary Martin, Sharon, 61, real estate property manager, died Sunday, April 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Elk Creek Cemetery, West Plains, Mo. Hayhurst.
Pense, Wayne, 73, Church of God of Prophecy Heartland America regional overseer, died Wednesday, April 7. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Stillwater
Ward, Phillip Jr., 94, educator, died Thursday, April 1. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
