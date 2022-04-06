 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Thursday, April 7, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bryan, James “Jim,” 92, retired aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Dillingham, Mary Lou, 81, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Dover, May, 100, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 5. Graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Moon, Margaret MaryAnn O’Shea, 96, retired cosmetics consultant, died Wednesday, April 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Gagnon, Lorraine, 83, HVAC company secretary and receptionist, died Monday, April 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

West, Linda, 72, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 5. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Eufaula

Orr, Margaret L. “Peggy,” 91, homemaker, died Monday, April 4. Graveside service noon Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Glenpool

Stovall, Ellen, 85, high school campus security monitor, died Sunday, April 3. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

Hominy

Monroe, Lyndell, 96, homemaker, died Monday, April 4. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Powell Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery.

Norman

Haulenbeek, Richard “Dick,” 79, electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 31. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sapulpa.

Pawhuska

Horn, Annette L., 86, retired FHA auditor, died Saturday, April 2. Services pending. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.

Sand Springs

Helt, Jerry Don, 76, welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert