Deaths published Thursday, April 7, 2022

TULSA
Bryan, James “Jim,” 92, retired aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Dillingham, Mary Lou, 81, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Dover, May, 100, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 5. Graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Moon, Margaret MaryAnn O’Shea, 96, retired cosmetics consultant, died Wednesday, April 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Gagnon, Lorraine, 83, HVAC company secretary and receptionist, died Monday, April 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
West, Linda, 72, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 5. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Eufaula
Orr, Margaret L. “Peggy,” 91, homemaker, died Monday, April 4. Graveside service noon Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Stovall, Ellen, 85, high school campus security monitor, died Sunday, April 3. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Hominy
Monroe, Lyndell, 96, homemaker, died Monday, April 4. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Powell Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery.
Norman
Haulenbeek, Richard “Dick,” 79, electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 31. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sapulpa.
Pawhuska
Horn, Annette L., 86, retired FHA auditor, died Saturday, April 2. Services pending. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sand Springs
Helt, Jerry Don, 76, welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
