Deaths published Thursday, April 29, 2021
TULSA

Ajalla, Chinwe Ebere, medical doctor, died Saturday, April 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, St. James United Methodist Church.

Denton, Rosalie R. “Rosie,” 94, homemaker, died Monday, April 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Johnson, Betty Sue, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, April 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Bible Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Kiddoo, David, 61, L&M Office Supply project manager, died Sunday, April 25. Visitation and funeral service 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Prater, B. Dale, 81, retired Farmers Insurance agent, died Friday, April 23. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church, Morris. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Raglin, Dorothy E., 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 28. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Robak, Susie, 64, former Southwestern Bell service representative, died Monday, April 26. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Tribble Ray, Alice, 88, manicurist, died Monday, April 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Vai, Cing Za, 80, chef, died Wednesday, April 28. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Hock, Jimmy, 50, grocery store manager, died Saturday, April 24. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Malarkey, Maureen Anne, 72, homemaker, died Sunday, April 25. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Chelsea

Johnston, Laverne, 90, factory worker, died Monday, April 26. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Winganon Baptist Church, Winganon. Chelsea Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Aguilar, Dax M., 50, died Saturday, April 10. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Haskell

Terry, Larry Wayne, 71, retired Baker Oil Tools machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta.

Quinton

Pearce, Bonita, 84, Franklin County Abstract owner, died Monday, April 26. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday, both at Hunn & Black Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Palestine Church.

Sand Springs

Collins, Kitty J., 86, Chevron employee, died Wednesday, April 21. Looking for family or friends. Moore’s Memory.

Sapulpa

Davis, Dora “Toots,” 94, died Saturday, April 24. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Smith.

Warner

Wimber, Patricia Ann, 74, retired Connors State College professor, died Saturday, April 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee.

Death notices policy

