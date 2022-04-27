 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, April 28, 2022

TULSA

Cherry, Michael, 68, retired aerospace senior regulatory and compliance manager, died Friday, April 22. Service pending. Schaudt’s.

Gibson, Brenda, 81, died Sunday, April 3. Memorial service noon Saturday at her daughter Debbie Bowles' residence in Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Kirk, Naomi Jean, 93, retired bank data entry technician, died Wednesday, April 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside/Mosaic.

Kirkpatrick, Betty Joanne, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, April 24. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Penick, Norman, 79, pilot and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, New Heights Baptist Church.

Snyder, Blanche H., 95, receptionist/sales, died Saturday, April 23. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

Willis, James A., 83, retired Cactus Drilling CEO, died Saturday, April 23. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Catoosa

Powell McCoy, Judy Lee, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Park Church of Christ, Tulsa. Mowery, Owasso.

Jenks

Adkisson, Allen, 84, Indel-Davis plant manager and Army veteran, died Friday, April 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Derton, Helen S., 70, CompSource administrative assistant, died Tuesday, April 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

