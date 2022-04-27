Deaths published Thursday, April 28, 2022

TULSA
Cherry, Michael, 68, retired aerospace senior regulatory and compliance manager, died Friday, April 22. Service pending. Schaudt’s.
Gibson, Brenda, 81, died Sunday, April 3. Memorial service noon Saturday at her daughter Debbie Bowles' residence in Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Kirk, Naomi Jean, 93, retired bank data entry technician, died Wednesday, April 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside/Mosaic.
Kirkpatrick, Betty Joanne, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, April 24. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Penick, Norman, 79, pilot and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, New Heights Baptist Church.
Snyder, Blanche H., 95, receptionist/sales, died Saturday, April 23. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Willis, James A., 83, retired Cactus Drilling CEO, died Saturday, April 23. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Catoosa
Powell McCoy, Judy Lee, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Park Church of Christ, Tulsa. Mowery, Owasso.
Jenks
Adkisson, Allen, 84, Indel-Davis plant manager and Army veteran, died Friday, April 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Derton, Helen S., 70, CompSource administrative assistant, died Tuesday, April 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
