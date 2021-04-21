 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, April 22, 2021
TULSA

Caughron, Patricia “Pat,” 80, retired child care provider, died Saturday, April 17. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Dayan, Michael, 62, beverage industry business development and account representative, and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 19. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Zannotti’s Wine Bar, Stillwater. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Frunk, Charlie P., 85, house mover, died Tuesday, April 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Hawkins, Opal Ann, 85, Tulsa Public Schools secretary, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday Moore’s Memory Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sandusky Avenue Christian Church. Interment following at Green Hill Cemetery, Muskogee. 

Owens, Delores D., 79, retired retail customer service employee, died Monday, April 19. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Bischoff, James, 85, retired from PSO and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.

Raine, Sarah Frances, 82, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 21. Vistation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Bristow

Chasteen, Glenn, 71, retired welder and Army veteran, died Monday, April 19. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Baptist Church, Slick. Burial, Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Moore, Barbara, 87, Springer Clinic medical office manager, died Friday, April 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Nipps, Oscar Jr., 95, retired K&R Electric journeyman electrician and Army veteran, died Monday, April 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Reamy, John, 71, retired Broken Arrow firefighter and EMT, and Army veteran, died Friday, April 16. Viewing/visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, April 23, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Patterson, Pam, 60, died Sunday, April 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Jenks

Givens, Rosemary, 91, homemaker, died Monday, April 19. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Canyon Road Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Osage

Eddings, Margaret, 80, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 20. Visitation 1 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Skiatook

Lloyd, Bonnie, 92, died Monday, April 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, North Point United Pentecostal Church, Sperry.

Sperry

Chambers, Kathy, 64, payroll and secretary treasurer, died Tuesday, April 20. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

