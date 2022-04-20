 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, April 21, 2022

TULSA

Ash, Ruth Ellen (Wyble), 95, retired secretary, died Tuesday, April 19. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Belden, Helen Stanfield, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 20. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Erwin, Elizabeth “Jean,” 89, retired from Doctors Hospital and entrepreneur, died Monday, April 18. Reception noon Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery.

Suarez, Robert Alan, 87, printer and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Davis, Lyle, 89, retired American Airlines welder/mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside committal with military honors 11 a.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Galena, Ohio

Cash, Jimmie, 74, Saint Francis Hospital executive director of patient care services and chief nursing executive, died Thursday, April 14. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Inola

Walton, Helen, 81, water clerk for city of Jenks, died Monday, April 18. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Inola Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Inola Funeral Home Chapel.

Kiefer

Blankenship, Rick, 75, Sapulpa Auction owner and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Church, Glenpool.

Oklahoma City

Jackson, Connie Mae, 86, elementary teacher, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Smith & Kernke North May Chapel; service 11 a.m. Monday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, and graveside service 4 p.m. Monday, Grandview Cemetery, Kaw City.

Owasso

Biles, David W., 64, Tulsa World press mechanic, died Wednesday, April 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Hughes, Gregory Earl “Greg,” 60, trucking company owner, died Friday, April 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Reach Church, Sand Springs.

Terlton

Babcock, Lois, 62, homemaker, died Friday, April 15. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

