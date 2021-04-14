 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, April 15, 2021
TULSA

Bennett, Carolyn “Sue,” 70, retired IRS administrative assistant, died Tuesday, April 13. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Fuhrmann, Mabel Morgan, 96, retired Tulsa Junior College math teacher, died Friday, April 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Seiler, Jean, 78, Concordia preschool teacher, died Sunday, April 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Shannon, John Nicholas, 57, QuikTrip architect, died Tuesday, April 13. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Sowers, Barbara J., 93, retired H&R Block tax preparer, died Wednesday, April 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Work, J.O., 83, director of information services at Oklahoma Retired Educators Association and Oral Roberts University, and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Pruitt-Sloan, Elizabeth, 81, Faith Fellowship Church Ministries minister, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Janzen, Freddie “Fred” G., 88, retired Southwestern Oklahoma State University dean of students and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.

Lofton, Johnny, 76, Tulsa Public Schools retired educator and administrator, and Army veteran, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Haskell

Martin, Jerry, 84, retired account manager, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker.

Owasso

Laceby, Larry, 80, retired Tulsa police officer, died Saturday, April 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Chapel.

Lyman, Jimmy, 78, oil and gas industry electrical technician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Collinsville Christian Church.

Taylor, Wilmer Robert Jr., 73, U.S. Postal service mail carrier and Air Force veteran, died Monday, April 12. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Sperry

Schooley, Pauline Gladys (Derr), 99, retired school secretary, died Monday, April 12. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Community of Christ Church.

Yukon

McKee, Perry, 64, Reel Power International purchasing agent, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

