Deaths published Thursday, April 14, 2022

TULSA
Dunzweiler, Shirley, 100, retired St. Pius X Catholic School teacher, died Monday, April 11. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Miles, Kenneth, 76, attorney and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Viewing noon-5 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.
Raatz, Robert R., 98, product coordinator with Cities Service and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Thompson, Michael Brad, 67, small engine repairman, died Friday, April 8. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Church of God, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Verret, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Sunday, April 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Williams, Ruth B., 87, retired human resources manager, died Tuesday, April 5. Service pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Garzanelli, Julia, 78, property management business owner, died Tuesday, April 12. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Williams, Kyle Austin, 27, HydroHoist shipping and receiving associate, died Sunday, April 10. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Glenn, James, 46, died Friday, April 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
McClary, Kyle Lee, 34, business owner, died Saturday, April 9. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Simple Church, Tulsa. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home-Westwood, Tulsa.
Mounds
Gibson, Barbara Jean, 79, homemaker, died Monday, April 11. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 12 p.m. Friday, Assurance Church.
Owasso
Scott, Nancy Dale, 71, retired planning clerk, died Thursday, April 7. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Pewewardy, Garner, 89, professor and retired Navy chief petty officer, died Tuesday, April 12. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Additional service 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, Petarsy Mission United Methodist Church, Elgin. Mobley-Groesbeck.
