 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Thursday, April 14, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Dunzweiler, Shirley, 100, retired St. Pius X Catholic School teacher, died Monday, April 11. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Miles, Kenneth, 76, attorney and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Viewing noon-5 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.

Raatz, Robert R., 98, product coordinator with Cities Service and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Thompson, Michael Brad, 67, small engine repairman, died Friday, April 8. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Church of God, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Verret, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Sunday, April 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary at  7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.

Williams, Ruth B., 87, retired human resources manager, died Tuesday, April 5. Service pending. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Garzanelli, Julia, 78, property management business owner, died Tuesday, April 12. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Williams, Kyle Austin, 27, HydroHoist shipping and receiving associate, died Sunday, April 10. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Glenn, James, 46, died Friday, April 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

McClary, Kyle Lee, 34, business owner, died Saturday, April 9. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Simple Church, Tulsa. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home-Westwood, Tulsa.

Mounds

Gibson, Barbara Jean, 79, homemaker, died Monday, April 11. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 12 p.m. Friday, Assurance Church.

Owasso

Scott, Nancy Dale, 71, retired planning clerk, died Thursday, April 7. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Pewewardy, Garner, 89, professor and retired Navy chief petty officer, died Tuesday, April 12. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Additional service 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, Petarsy Mission United Methodist Church, Elgin. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert