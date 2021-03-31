 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, April. 1, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, April. 1, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bryan, Connie, 93, retired Tulsa Public Schools registered nurse, died Tuesday, March 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Dade, Lanise, 31, Amazon delivery driver, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Time of remembrance 2-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.

Davis, Johnnie Lee, 76, small-business owner, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Heckenkemper, John A., 87, teacher, died March 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Holland, Thomas, 77, truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, March 29. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Friday, Cremation Care Plus, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden, Tyler, Texas.

Jackson, James M., 83, retired Jani-King franchise owner, died Monday, March 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.

Jarrett, Glenda Ann, 82, died Wednesday, March 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Lemmons, Elmer “Verny,” 94, Brown Paper Co. papermill employee, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Miller, Camyea, 13, student, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Time of remembrance 2-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.

Wolfe, James W., 94, machinist, rancher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Duggins, Ronald, 77, died Monday, March 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City. Trout, Ponca City.

Coweta

Williams, Doyle Wayne, 86, Tinker Air Force Base engine planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Owasso

Green, Claudia, 68, homemaker, formerly of Owasso, died Monday, March 29. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Rejoice Church.

Manley, Johnny Mack, 75, retired T.D. Williams electromechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Sand Springs

Harrison, Leslie “Gene,” 68, former city of Sand Springs Sports Complex coordinator and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 28. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News