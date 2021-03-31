Deaths published Thursday, April. 1, 2021

TULSA
Bryan, Connie, 93, retired Tulsa Public Schools registered nurse, died Tuesday, March 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Dade, Lanise, 31, Amazon delivery driver, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Time of remembrance 2-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.
Davis, Johnnie Lee, 76, small-business owner, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Heckenkemper, John A., 87, teacher, died March 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Holland, Thomas, 77, truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, March 29. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Friday, Cremation Care Plus, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden, Tyler, Texas.
Jackson, James M., 83, retired Jani-King franchise owner, died Monday, March 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.
Jarrett, Glenda Ann, 82, died Wednesday, March 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lemmons, Elmer “Verny,” 94, Brown Paper Co. papermill employee, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Miller, Camyea, 13, student, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Time of remembrance 2-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.
Wolfe, James W., 94, machinist, rancher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Duggins, Ronald, 77, died Monday, March 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City. Trout, Ponca City.
Coweta
Williams, Doyle Wayne, 86, Tinker Air Force Base engine planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Green, Claudia, 68, homemaker, formerly of Owasso, died Monday, March 29. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Rejoice Church.
Manley, Johnny Mack, 75, retired T.D. Williams electromechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Harrison, Leslie “Gene,” 68, former city of Sand Springs Sports Complex coordinator and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 28. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
