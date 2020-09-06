 Skip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020
Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020

Tulsa

Graves, Margaret Ellen, 100, retired Southwestern Bell operator, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Red Rock Cemetery, Red Rock.

Muselmann, Clifford R., 88, retired Air Force Lt. Col., died Wednesday, Apr. 1. Private family funeral Mass. Public committal 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

New, Mary Estelle, 95, retired Vickie’s Hallmark manager, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Reddout, Carolyn Ruth, 81, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Robinett, Janice, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.

Rule, Greg, 55, ironworker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Slocum, Doris J., 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Wright, Genevieve “Sue” Roberta Mae, 99, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

State/Area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Morris, David Leon Jr., 48, South Tulsa Towing Co. owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, Faith Church, Glenpool.

Pittman, Ted, 78, retired X-ray service engineer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 30. No services planned. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Lepper, Joyce, 80, Army Air National Guard secretary, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, The Assembly Broken Arrow.

Partney, Perry, 82, State Farm insurance agent and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Heath, Frank, 93, Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Abbott, Jerry Dan, 76, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Collinsville

Baldridge, Virginia Lee, 74, registered nurse, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Fleetwood, Ronald Joe, 86, retired McKissick Products welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church. Bixby Funeral Service.

Glenpool

Akam, Martha, 81, waitress, died Friday, Aug. 29. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Jenks

Sleeger, Jodi, 54, trial secretary, died Monday, Aug. 31. Private family services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service & Cremation Care.

Jennings

Brady, Betty Joan, 81, retired Texaco secretary, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Church of Christ, Yale. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Okmulgee

Wilson, Twyla, 67, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, both at Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.

Osage

Strain, Jimmy Alan, 49, real estate appraiser, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Owasso

Howard, Billy Fred, 87, American Airlines crew chief and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service.

Pierce, Derek Ray, 51, machinist, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Saturday, Tracy Malloy residence. Mowery Funeral Services.

Stout, Michael Shane, 38, Sinclair Auto Center manager, died Friday, Sept. 4. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Church. Mowery Funeral Service.

Tatum, Billie Jean, 86, Western Town Uniform office manager, died Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Cline, Mike D., 77, Mike Cline Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Jones, Don Travis, 76, retired framer and Army Reserve veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Stillwater

Todd, Paula, 56, Home 2 Suites housekeeper, died Sunday, Aug. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

