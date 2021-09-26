Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

TULSA
Ash, Earl, 100, airline machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cestari, Donald John, 75, American Airlines worker; SABRE Group founding partner; chief operating officer and chief counsel for Consolidated Air Support Services LLC and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, American Airlines/ SABRE, died Monday, July 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.
Creamer, Paul John, 63, computer analyst, died Friday, Sept. 17. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.
Decker, Alan W., 69, attorney and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jernigan, Dewey, 77, retired barber, died Monday, Sept. 20. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Jordan, June C., 95, medical secretary, died Monday, Aug. 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Shepard, Robert M., 102, thoracic surgeon, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Thomas, Dan, 81, died Friday, Sept. 10. No services planned.
Wirt, Joan Margaret, 85, retired executive secretary, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Ruff, Anna, 77, bus driver for Glenpool ISD, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Bixby
Houston, Wallace Raymond “Wally,” 92, retired American Airlines facility maintenance engineer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Ochsner, Dr. Kurt, 60, chiropractor and Ochsner Chiropractic Centre owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Battle Creek Church, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Bernius, IV, Paul, 46, sales merchandiser for Acosta, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.
Oberdick, Raymond “Ray,” 67, machine operator at Kimberly Clark and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Rencher, Angela Joy, 31, registered nurse, died Monday, Sept. 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Covenant Family Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Wilbanks, Ruth Ann, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Worley, Verla, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 17. A memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Braman United Methodist Church, Braman. Hayhurst.
Bristow
Bolden, Dale, 72, retired GCR Tulsa Bridgestone FS assistant manager and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Smith, Paul D., 98, retired Mayes County sheriff and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel.
Catoosa
Caywood, Don, 84, retired Caywood Custom Automotive owner, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, IOOF Cemetery, Hulbert. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Clark, Sheldon W., 60, teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Memorial Heights Baptist Church. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Weir, Charlotte Ann, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Bible Church of Owasso. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Collinsville
Kendrick, Michael Philip, 72, retired steel industry employee and Marine veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Saint Therese Catholic Church. Dolton.
Glenpool
Cypert, Rebecca, 60, financial adviser, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Schaudt’s.
Foust, James Leroy, 74, Burlington Northern Railroad worker and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Jenks
Hiebert, Elbert, 90, retired financial salesman, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Oologah
Schmidt, Charles Grant, 78, retired American Airlines maintenance technician foreman and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Oologah Assembly of God. Dolton, Collinsville.
Plano, Texas
French, Raymond Lee, 83, retired Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Visitation noon- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Collinsville.
Skiatook
Bowline, Brett, 28, laborer, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.