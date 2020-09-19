 Skip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020
Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

Editor's Note

TULSA

Cline, Rev. Garey S., 74, minister, died Friday, Aug. 28. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Evans, Eloise Adelle, 96, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 18. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Fallin, Joseph “Joe,” 73, attorney, died Sunday, April 19. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Flemings, Lynne A., 69, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 17. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Goldesberry, Larry, 69, OSU Medical Center X-ray technician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, West Tulsa Freewill Baptist Church. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Kosem, Sakinah, 59, fashion designer, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Service held Sept. 17. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

McDonald, Edward, 84, Crosby Group traffic manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Rhodes, Dana Lynn, 62, teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Visitation 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and service 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. 

Schoolfield, Darrel W., 71, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, New Beginnings Church, Bixby.

Stevens, James William, 86, real estate developer, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Private graveside service, Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Terry, Patricia N., 86, administrative assistant, died Monday, Aug. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Baptist Church. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Wilburn, Kerry Michael, 54, operations manager, died Monday, Sept. 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Metcalf, Victor, 94, American Airlines crew chief and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly at Broken Arrow. 

Eufaula

Hudson, Howard “Jeff,” 63, electrician and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa.

Muskogee

Liles, Dale, 70, heavy equipment operator, died Friday, Aug. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Shipman Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner. 

Sand Springs

Bateman, Tammy L., 61, tile setter, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Molloy, Patricia “Pat,” 88, retired Citgo executive secretary, died Friday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sioux City, Ia.

Dodd, Jane, 98, DEWCO accounting manager, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Sept. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Skiatook

Jordan, Dorotha "Maxine," 95, died Thursday, Sept. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 4 p.m. Tuesday, both at First Baptist Church, West Rogers campus. Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. 

Presley, Kathleen M., 81, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 17. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa. 

Circle of Life

