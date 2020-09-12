Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020

TULSA
Barone, Joann, 78, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Buskirk, Dr. James B., 87, retired First United Methodist Church senior pastor, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Cannon, Helen, 88, died Monday, Aug. 31. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Crandall, Frieda Jane, 96, commercial artist, died Friday, Sept. 11. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Custer, Johnny Allen, 85, business forms salesman, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
DeBusk, Donna Mae, 75, registered nurse, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Johnson, Barbara Ann, 80, retired Allstate insurance agent, died Friday, Sept. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Ladusau, Ellie, 73, Bill Knight Auto Group executive assistant, died Sunday, Sept. 6. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Patterson, Mildred Jane, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 10. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
Phillips, Jack Harold, 97, chemical engineer and veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. Baldwin Brothers Cremation, Fort Myers, Florida.
Robertson, Wanda Jean, 94, Drysdale’s shipping and receiving worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sellars, Margie, 78, business administrator, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Stiger, Richard Allen, 60, glass cutter and installer, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
West, Clara J., 76, certified nurse assistant, died Friday, Sept. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Wilson, Brian, 63, retired Sunoco asphalt loading dock manager, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Browning, Hazel Louise, 89, retired Citizens Security Bank assistant vice president, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Bethany Church, Broken Arrow.
Watkins, Virginia “Jenny,” 76, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Loberg, Gilbert F., 93, veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 10 a.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Means, Troy T., 88, welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds & Sons Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Graceland Cemetery, Owasso.
Hominy
Acott, Clint, 50, welder, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Sapulpa
Bolin, Micky Wayne, 45, Sahoma Lanes bowling alley manager, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Green Hill Funeral Home.
Skiatook
Briggs, Debbie Lee, 65, Tulsa Inspections Resources office manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Sperry
Wood, Chloe Maria “Sally” (Hess), 78, retired McDonnell-Douglas clerical worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Verdigris
McGuire, Kelly Dean, 69, Precision Honing owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 7. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
