Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021
Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

TULSA

Aldrich, Belinda, 52, dental hygienist, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Life Church, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Alvarado, Connie Allen, 77, manager, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Beattie, Herbert, 86, environmental leader and community activist, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m.  Sept. 25, All Souls Unitarian Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Bever, Todd Allen, 54, American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon and memorial service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Catterson, Gary Lynn, 69, electrician and retired Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Butler-Stumpff and Dyer.

Davis, Lucille, 94, retired cosmetologist, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Ellison, Johnny Ray, 66, dozer backhoe operator, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Gramolini, D.O., Dr. Gary, 68, medical doctor, died Friday, Sept. 3. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Henry, Wallace, 93, Greyhound bus driver and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Graves, Broken Arrow.

Noe, Harold Leon, 72, appliance repairman, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Peters, Quarttie, 62, nurse aide, died Monday, Sept. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Victory Christian Center.

Schouweiler, Mary Margaret, 70, hospital clerical worker, died Friday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Thiessen, Glenn D., 64, business equipment salesman, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Claremore Church of Nazarene.

Wallace, Robert Edward “Bob,” 97, chemist for Sun Oil and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Williams, Larry Bill, 74, retired Northeastern State University, Southeastern State University president and former  University of Central Oklahoma executive vice-president and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Northeastern State University, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Afton 

Tobey, Kimberly K., 55, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Bernice Baptist Church, Bernice. DeLozier, Chelsea

Broken Arrow

Chambers, Dennis Dean, 77, died Monday, Sept. 6. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Ecklar III, Benjamin Edward, 53, died Friday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Harrison, Patrick “Pat,” 60, purchasing manager for the city of Broken Arrow and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood, Tulsa. 

Luitjens, Guenther, 76, car sales manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and services 2 p.m. Monday both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Interment, Green Hill Memorial Gardens.

Rickman, Chris L., 50, director of operations, died Monday, Sept. 6. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Stevens, Sylvia, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Young, Patsy Ann, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Checotah

Carlow, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Claremore

Middleton, Kenneth Leon, 85, diesel mechanic, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. 

Collinsville

Stickley, Pamela, 52, insurance underwriter, died Friday, Sept. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday both at Rivercrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Rivercrest Cremation.

Grove

Hicks, William, 72, expediter and project engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Jenks

Parker, Marjorie, 95, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jenks First United Methodist Church.

Owasso

Cleveland, Perry David, 81, entrepreneur and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Hill, Carolyn J., 79, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

