Deaths published Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

TULSA
Aldrich, Belinda, 52, dental hygienist, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Life Church, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Alvarado, Connie Allen, 77, manager, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Beattie, Herbert, 86, environmental leader and community activist, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sept. 25, All Souls Unitarian Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Bever, Todd Allen, 54, American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon and memorial service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Catterson, Gary Lynn, 69, electrician and retired Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Butler-Stumpff and Dyer.
Davis, Lucille, 94, retired cosmetologist, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Ellison, Johnny Ray, 66, dozer backhoe operator, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Gramolini, D.O., Dr. Gary, 68, medical doctor, died Friday, Sept. 3. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Henry, Wallace, 93, Greyhound bus driver and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Graves, Broken Arrow.
Noe, Harold Leon, 72, appliance repairman, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Peters, Quarttie, 62, nurse aide, died Monday, Sept. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Victory Christian Center.
Schouweiler, Mary Margaret, 70, hospital clerical worker, died Friday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Thiessen, Glenn D., 64, business equipment salesman, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Claremore Church of Nazarene.
Wallace, Robert Edward “Bob,” 97, chemist for Sun Oil and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williams, Larry Bill, 74, retired Northeastern State University, Southeastern State University president and former University of Central Oklahoma executive vice-president and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Northeastern State University, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Tobey, Kimberly K., 55, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Bernice Baptist Church, Bernice. DeLozier, Chelsea
Broken Arrow
Chambers, Dennis Dean, 77, died Monday, Sept. 6. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Ecklar III, Benjamin Edward, 53, died Friday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Harrison, Patrick “Pat,” 60, purchasing manager for the city of Broken Arrow and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood, Tulsa.
Luitjens, Guenther, 76, car sales manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and services 2 p.m. Monday both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Interment, Green Hill Memorial Gardens.
Rickman, Chris L., 50, director of operations, died Monday, Sept. 6. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Stevens, Sylvia, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Young, Patsy Ann, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Checotah
Carlow, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Middleton, Kenneth Leon, 85, diesel mechanic, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Collinsville
Stickley, Pamela, 52, insurance underwriter, died Friday, Sept. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday both at Rivercrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Rivercrest Cremation.
Grove
Hicks, William, 72, expediter and project engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Jenks
Parker, Marjorie, 95, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jenks First United Methodist Church.
Owasso
Cleveland, Perry David, 81, entrepreneur and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Hill, Carolyn J., 79, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.
