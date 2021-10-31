Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

TULSA
Castell, William, 88, television salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Floral Haven. Broken Arrow.
Castles, William W., 88, dentist, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Diacon, F. Terry, 90, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Private family services. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Engel, Logan S., 23, Air Force senior airman, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Redeemer Church.
Erz, Ralph, 86, The Trophy Room owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Private family service. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Harris, Bettye Louise, 87, payroll clerk, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Chouteau North Cemetery, Chouteau.
McCoy, Freddy, 63, retired Ingersoll Rand welder, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Nelson, Peggy, 92, retired office manager for Monitron, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Osgood, Betty J., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Perkins, Clara Louise, 91, school teacher, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
Victor, Penny, 82, librarian, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Worthy, Dee, 81, retired Verizon telecommunications worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Military honors 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Yeagley, Laurence Alan “Larry,” 76, attorney and former Tulsa municipal judge, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Rosary 2 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, Holy Family Cathedral.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Anchorage, Alaska
Stoddard, Tina (Davis), 60, former Alaska VFW president, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Arnold, Don, 93, grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, The Assembly.
Carr, James William, 94, Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Life Baptist Church.
Harless, Don, 76, aviation industry manufacturing operations manager, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Blue Starr Church of Christ, Claremore. Hayhurst.
Isbell, Jesse, 81, salesman and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Memorial service 11 a.m, Friday, Nov. 12, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Kimbrough, Neely, 90, Arkansas Valley State Bank chairman, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Powell, Deloris, 81, Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, TPC Studios. Hayhurst.
Suiter, Philip, 83. Ford Glass maintenance supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Williams, Betty, 78, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Harriman, Charles III, 68, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Lilly, Sammy Dewane, 74. IBM IT specialist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct.12. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Funeral 10 a.m. Monday, both at LifeChurch Owasso. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Pruitt, Alma Lambert, 99, bookkeeper and Women’s Army Corps veteran, died Monday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Terlton
Daniels, Gary Wayne, 75, retired drywall finisher and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Cremation, Tulsa.
