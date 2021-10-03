Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Barbara, 93, teacher, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Barto, Patsy Ruth, 91, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Bonifazi, Patty, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Brophy, Carolyn, 72, artist, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Chale, Francisco, 78, minister, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Cherno, Wesley, 93, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines, died Friday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Cunningham, Florence R., 98, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Fennell, Ronnie, 63, Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Fite, Elva “Dean,” 78, airline machinist, died Sunday, Sept. 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hall, Alicia Dawn “Lisa,” 44, cosmetologist, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Church of God.
Hardesty, Albert, 87, retired Crude Unit and DX Sunray worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Harris, Jackie, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Heard, Leonard Leo, 95, retired regional operations manager for Dowell and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Hill, Eugene Paul Sr., 95, supervisor for Texaco refinery and World War II Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Johnsen, Ellen T., 83, registered nurse, died Friday, Oct. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood.
McIntosh, Andrea, 40, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Serenity.
Oexmann, Donald L, 81, sales representative, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Rosary 10 a.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., both at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Powell, Charles Wayne, Jr, 70, floor associate for Home Depot, died Monday, Sept. 20. Private family services. Serenity.
Pryor, Arlene W., 91, retired administrative assistant for Home Life, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Raynolds, Ronald, 83, lawyer, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Sanders, Jordan Yoona’, 39, engineering technician, died Friday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Snyder, Floyd, 89, Air Force and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Burial, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s.
Thomas, John, 76, criminal investigator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Private family Services. Stanleys.
Thompson, Jim, 72, radio disc jockey and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort. Gibson. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Walton, Agnes Elizabeth, 92, administrative assistant, died Monday, Sept. 27 No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Houston, Wallace Raymond “Wally,” 92, retired American Airlines facility maintenance engineer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Gwin, Leitha “Janie,” 79, saleswoman, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
McKinder, Edward, 85, machinist and Air National Guard veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Eastland Assembly of God. Floral Haven.
Ralston, Ron Allen, 56, car salesman, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, His Way Church, Tryon.
Spratt, Lois, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Claremore
Bradley, James Walter, 82, shipping and receiving supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Dwornik, Glen “Buddy,” 66, laborer, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Morris
Patterson, Brent Allen, 50, automobile mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Olney, Maryland
Bristow, Olivia, 82, secretary, died Sunday, Sept 26. Visitation Sunday, Wakon Iron Hall Chapel, Pawhuska. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Immaculate Conceptions Catholic Church, Pawhuska. Traditional Indian Service 8 a.m. Monday, Wakon Iron Hall Chapel, Pawhuska. Service. 10 a.m. Monday, Immaculate Conceptions Catholic Church, Pawhuska. Burial, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery. Powell Funeral Home.
Owasso
Frey, Pamela L., 68, Mac’s Cleaners co-owner, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Lewis Avenue Church of God of Prophecy, Tulsa. Mowery.
Hart, Phillip “Phil” L., 76, retired Tulsa Federal Credit Union CEO and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Smith III, Howard Kritzer, 52, Owasso Police Officer, died Monday, Sept. 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 9:42 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church of Owasso. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Calvary Cemetery, Shawnee.
Rockport, Texas
Chewning, Velma Fern, 92, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Lawson Cemetery Pavillion, Yale, Okla. Visitation, First Baptist Church, Yale, Okla. Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton, Texas.
Sand Springs
Gibson, Jr., James Edward, 80, welding fitter and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, Keystone Hills Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hernandez, Philip Kerr, 67, salesman, Freemason and Akdar Shriner and Army Veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.